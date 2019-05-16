Home Opinions Editorials

The Horror of illegal adoption

By resorting to illegal adoption, they end up creating a demand that puts so many children at such horrific risk.
 

Published: 16th May 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Namakkal adoption racket that is being investigated in Tamil Nadu has once again brought illegal adoptions to the spotlight. Investigating agencies believe at least 30 children had been sold by the gang behind the racket. The gang is alleged to have used gaps in health and registration services to target vulnerable families—poor, with several children, or several girl children—and persuade them to sell their babies to childless couples. They are alleged to have used contacts in government hospitals to locate such families. The families that gave up their children reportedly only received a small portion of what the childless couples paid for the child, the brokers pocketing most of it. It is reported that the families gave up their children only to ensure the kids got a better life.

That the circumstances of families in Tamil Nadu, one of the better-off states in India, remain such that they are willing to sell their babies to strangers should cause the state government to introspect and remedy gaps in its services, especially with regards to birth control and family planning. Adoption processes have been streamlined in recent years, but they do require prospective parents to be patient. The processes are not free of corruption although they are designed to protect the best interests of the child, to ensure that the kid ends up in a good and stable home. However, that illegal adoption remains rampant indicates that the legal process may need to be further streamlined without compromising the interests of the child. The government should also undertake more efforts to create awareness on the adoption process and make it accessible to all.

Meanwhile, childless couples should realise that even though legal adoption may take time, it is aimed at protecting the best interests of the child. By resorting to illegal adoption, they end up creating a demand that puts so many children at such horrific risk.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp