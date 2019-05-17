Home Opinions Editorials

A bottoms-up approach to alcohol policy

The experiment conducted among 230-odd drivers showed financial incentives had a positive impact on abstinence. Will policymakers want to ponder over this?
 

Published: 17th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

India’s alcohol consumption has increased by 38 per cent between 2010 and 2017, a recent Lancet study has shown. Today, the consumption stands at 5.9 litres per adult per year, compared to 4.3 litres earlier. The study, interestingly, observed that while the consumption was increasing in low and middle-income countries, it remained stable in high-income nations. Eastern European nations have largely reduced their intake, but countries such as India, China and Vietnam have recorded vast increases.

Alcohol is causally linked to over 200 diseases, mostly non-communicable ones. A big chunk of India’s non-communicable disease burden is linked to alcohol and tobacco consumption, which is likely to increase in light of the current trend.

In India, alcohol kills 2.6 lakh people a year, in the form of diseases or accidents, according to WHO. To combat the problem, WHO had set a target to reduce the ‘harmful use’ of alcohol by 10 per cent by 2025. Experts say this target is unlikely to be met.

In economic terms, alcoholism is set to cost India 1.45 per cent of GDP by 2050, according to AIIMS-Delhi researchers.

The only arrow in the quiver for policymakers combating the issue seems to be prohibition, which has been written off as a failure by nations that experimented with it. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh experimented with prohibition in the seventies and nineties. It did not last for more than a couple of years in either of the states. Today, these state governments reap the benefits of alcohol-related revenues.

TN earns close to Rs 30,000 crore from alcohol-related revenues—highest in the country—and AP around 13,000 crore. The fund crunch caused by prohibition to state exchequers and free flow of illicit liquor have ensured the failure of prohibition, time and again. Today, only Gujarat, Bihar and Mizoram have prohibition in place.

Recently, US-based MIT conducted a study among cycle-rickshaw drivers in Chennai which presents an interesting insight on alcohol consumption. The experiment conducted among 230-odd drivers showed financial incentives had a positive impact on abstinence. Will policymakers want to ponder over this?
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp