Home Opinions Editorials

Ingenious mechanism for troubled times

At Mahabs, both leaders had a surprisingly long dinner on Friday, where they spent quality time discussing terror and trade.

Published: 14th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

For an innovative bilateral diplomatic mechanism that was the product of strained relations, the informal summits between India and China have served them well. While the first one at China’s Wuhan last year was an out-of-the-box idea as both militaries were in a standoff at Doklam, the second at India’s Mamallapuram came amidst disquiet over Beijing siding with Islamabad on Kashmir. PM Narendra Modi kept the reading down of Article 370 and the communication clampdown there off the talks since it’s India’s internal matter. While Chinese President Xi Jinping brought up the latest visit of Pakistani PM Imran Khan to Beijing—where Xi harped on a solution under the UN charter, drawing an angry response from India—Modi sidestepped it by stoically hearing him out. Anyway, the informal summit was meant to explore areas of convergence and reduce divergence wherever possible. For example, after Wuhan, the Sino-Indian border has been calm.

At Mahabs, both leaders had a surprisingly long dinner on Friday, where they spent quality time discussing terror and trade. Both sides agreed on the menace of radicalisation in multi-cultural societies, a thinly veiled position on Pakistan incubating terror. They also agreed to set up a new mechanism to address the massive trade deficit, including a high-level talks table. And Modi sought safeguards from Chinese dumping of goods if and when the RCEP free trade pact is signed.

That Modi and Xi arrived in Chennai on Friday within 15 minutes of each other, but the former chose to greet the visiting leader at Mamallapuram hours later instead of at the airport, was interesting. Had ties been more friendly, Modi might not have missed the opportunity to extend the warmth at the airport itself. His mastery at using imagery is well known, plogging at Mamallapuram included. Curiously, the PM sought to characterise the summit as Chennai Connect, though the city was just a transit point. Had he used Mahabs in the phraseology, it would have showcased the soft power India is so proud of.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp