What the death of a goat reveals about Odisha coal 

India, indeed, is a land of wonders. Earlier this month, a goat was crushed under the wheels of a truck in Talcher coalfields in Odisha’s Angul district, causing an angry mob to stop the functioning of two railway sidings. The resultant loss to Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, was a staggering Rs 2.68 crore. This, however, has become a new normal in the state that boasts high coal deposits.

Every year, law and order issues lead to the complete shutdown of coal raising and transportation in various mines, which not only affects power generation but also puts industries across India under heavy stress. Odisha Power Generation Corporation, a state government undertaking, is likely to shut down one of its 220 mW thermal power station due to coal shortage.

Even southern state agencies are planning to procure coal from other sources to tide over this unpredictability and scarcity. A number of steel, aluminium and sponge iron plants, having invested millions of crores in Odisha’s coal, face anxious times. The National Thermal Power Corporation, which feeds energy to many states from its power stations in Odisha, too remains on tenterhooks. This does not augur well for India as it looks to ramp up its coal production to meet energy requirements.

Yet, problems have shown no sign of abatement over the years. Issues of land acquisition, development and long-pending demands for revised compensation and jobs under rehabilitation and resettlement policies frequently trigger the chaotic situation. However, the biggest problem remains the dynamics of local politics. In most of these areas, local leaders have been using these issues to bolster their position.

In Talcher Coalfields, a mishap that claimed several lives earlier in July led to the paralysis of coal production after ruling and opposition party leaders tried to one-up each other over compensation demands for families of the deceased. Law and order is a state issue and it is incumbent upon the Odisha government to address it immediately in coordination with the Centre.