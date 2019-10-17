Home Opinions Editorials

Nudge to resolve RTC staff strike

Providing public transport is a fundamental obligation of the government and it cannot shy away from it.

Published: 17th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Unionists staged a protest in front of Pragathi Bhavan CM camp office at Somajiguda in Hyderabad (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

There appears to be some hope that the ongoing two-week long strike by the state-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) staff will be resolved, with the Telangana High Court directing the state government to start negotiations to arrive at a solution by October 18. As the court rightly observed, at the end of the day, it is the commuters who suffer, the case since October 5—the day the RTC staff went on strike, crippling public transport in Telangana.

While trade unions demanded that the entire 50,000 workmen belonging to the RTC be absorbed by the state government, a panel appointed by the latter rejected it. Without going into the merits of the issue, union representatives ought to have given the government more time to address their demand. For, it would require a major policy change, as it would expose the government to copycat demands. Also, a section of policy wonks will question the need for the government to enter the road transport sector, a purely commercial operation.

On the flip side, the government was lukewarm when the trade unions served notice a month before they struck work. In fact, it set up the talks panel just three days before the scheduled agitation. Holding the employees responsible for huge losses is untenable as the state-appointed administrators must take the blame for running RTC to the ground. And it cannot be denied that RTC employees get far less wages compared to state government employees. The state has also not appointed a full-fledged managing director for the RTC in the last 16 months. In the face of such indifference, the government’s argument that it is concerned about the health of the corporation and employees does not hold water. 

For the government to say that all those who went on strike “self dismissed” themselves is unlikely to stand legal scrutiny as striking work with adequate notice forms part of the fundamental rights of any employee. One hopes wiser counsel prevails on both sides. Providing public transport is a fundamental obligation of the government and it cannot shy away from it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp