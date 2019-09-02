Home Opinions Editorials

Assam NRC not foolproof, but needed

Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final National Register of Citizens in Assam.

Published: 02nd September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

NRC

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final National Register of Citizens in Assam. The number of those who don’t find themselves in the final NRC is significantly down from the final draft published in July 2018. About 40 lakh people were left out then, which increased to 41.2 lakh after the NRC authorities revised their estimate. Leaders from both the BJP and Congress have alleged that many genuine citizens have been left out even as foreigners were included in the list. 

Civil rights activists, NGOs and others have opposed the NRC exercise itself, calling it flawed, communally biased and violative of human rights. Many of their concerns could be genuine. After all, an enumeration exercise of such size and scale, perhaps not undertaken anywhere in the world before, cannot be foolproof. But to question the need for an NRC is doing injustice to the people of Assam, who have suffered years of illegal immigration starting from the turn of the last century. It not only changed the state’s demography but put enormous pressure on scarce natural resources, jobs and land, engendering ethnic and communal tensions. It also spawned the Assam agitation in the early eighties and a militancy that left thousands dead. 

But going forward, there are many challenges in order to ensure a free and fair process for those filing appeals against their exclusion. The appeals have to be filed before foreigners’ tribunals, whose functioning has been found to be opaque, inconsistent and often biased. An RTI application also revealed that 78% of all orders passed by the tribunals were ex-parte, without the accused ever being heard. The merit of the presiding officers at these tribunals is also suspect as most of them are not trained judges but lawyers who have been appointed to head the tribunals. There is also a need to shun politics and shrill rhetoric. Using words such as ghusphetiya, or infiltrators, and termites is insensitive and against humanity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp