Home Opinions Editorials

Centre must walk the talk on infra spending 

The Centre has to help revive the sector. It is undoubtedly true that mere tax cuts could lead to beggaring the government without giving the much-needed relief to the economy.

Published: 07th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

The Centre has promised to look into the demands of the ailing auto sector and has decided to push infrastructure investment by public sector units. These are steps in the right direction. The flagging economy has not instilled enough confidence among consumers to make big ticket purchases such as cars and houses. Car sales have shrunk by more than 30% in the month gone by. 

On Thursday, the Centre indicated it will at least consider demands that GST on vehicles be reduced. It is now at 28%, one of the highest rates in the world. For example, GST on cars stands at 6% in Malaysia and a comparable Value Added Tax in Germany is at 19%. China too has cut its VAT for the manufacturing sector from 16% to 13%, prompting car makers to lower prices. India too can think along the same lines.

Many state governments, which stand to lose revenue and large numbers of jobs in the sector if car sales do not pick up, are believed to be willing to support the move in the GST Council. Other states can also be persuaded as automobiles are no longer a luxury but rather a necessity. The auto sector in India today is one of the largest globally and accounts for over 7.1% of India’s GDP and nearly 22% of the country’s manufacturing GDP.

The Centre has to help revive the sector. It is undoubtedly true that mere tax cuts could lead to beggaring the government without giving the much-needed relief to the economy. However, a judicious combination of tax cuts in key sectors and priming of the economy through planned capital expenditure is possibly the only way out of the current quagmire. The Centre is believed to have asked public sector units to accelerate their plans to spend on capital expansion and greenfield projects, if need be by borrowing from external markets. While this is a welcome step, the Centre should also possibly think of complimenting this with large scale infrastructure spending of its own. It has indeed been talking about it for some time, without really putting the money where its mouth is.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp