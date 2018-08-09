Adrenaline rush at the crack of dawn

DR GEORGE JACOB By

Many people are completely sold on newspapers. The newspaper forms their omnipresent companion along with their morning cup of tea or coffee. They take to the paper for various reasons. Most of them want to read through it and digest the news along with the morning beverage. Older folk scan the obituary columns to see if anyone known to them has headed toward the Pearly Gates, or wherever! Others eagerly open it to see if their contributions have been published—be it letters, debates or other columns. I await the newspaper for the first and the third reasons.

Getting to see familiar faces in the obituary columns serves no purpose. Their appearance in the papers will not have them retrace their steps back to this planet. It will only serve to convey to the readers the degree to which they might have aged or degenerated physically at the time of passing away! Television channels now telecast the news live, that by the time the man on the paper route squeezes the newspaper into the box on the gate, the previous day’s news is already stale. The broadsheet adds to the news by adding context and at times some ‘salt and pepper’.

Ever since a stroke at 39 considerably weakened my left side, wreaking havoc to my surgical profession, I took to writing—as a means to express myself and communicate with the world around me. It started with letters to the editor. My first-ever letter was a suggestion to tame Cochin’s murderous private buses. Since then I have been able to progress to opinions, viewpoints and articles, and have gone on to publish two books. I still continue to contribute to newspapers.

There is nothing like having one’s literary work see print on the pages of a newspaper. Since it was letters to the editor that initiated me into the exciting and fathomless world of letters, I still consider it a great accomplishment whenever my letter is published. Though I have progressed considerably, I still contribute to the debates on various topics. Their publication makes my day. It is only after burning considerable adrenaline, and biting my nails, as I turn the pages of the newspaper in anticipation to see if my contributions have been published every dawn, that my days are kick-started these days. Just like I do today to see if this article has been published this morning!