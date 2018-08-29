Home Opinions Mindspace

Rooting for Elvis Presley in school

It was an ordeal of sorts for many of us—the compulsory monthly haircut at our boarding school in Tiruchy in the 1950s.   Few liked to have their painstakingly grown locks trimmed, let alone sheared off—and for a good reason.

Published: 29th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

By George Netto
Express News Service

It was an ordeal of sorts for many of us—the compulsory monthly haircut at our boarding school in Tiruchy in the 1950s.   Few liked to have their painstakingly grown locks trimmed, let alone sheared off—and for a good reason.Elvis Presley—the king of rock ‘n’ roll—was our much-loved idol then and most of us tried to emulate his puffed hairstyle—something the spoilsport warden frowned upon. He opined that a crew-cut suited us, and Tiruchy’s sultry weather, better. So, fearing that we might be ‘scalped’, we drew upon all our reserves of charm to persuade Dasan, the surly school barber, to minimise his snipping and shearing so that we didn’t look like skinheads! He grudgingly obliged us.

Covered in a bedsheet, we squatted on a stool (submissively for once!) under a shady tamarind tree that sheltered several crows. These pests would impudently ‘bomb’ us with their droppings now and then. If Dasan was targeted, he would glare up balefully and utter an unprintable oath, much to our amusement. “Don’t fidget!” Dasan would snap sometimes, his clean-shaven face morose. “Or I may snip off a bit of your ear!” That was enough to make us freeze, fearing cosmetic damage. None dared to fool around with him knowing that ‘barbaric’ treatment would be meted out. 

One guy with a nice ‘Elvis puff’ crowning his head once nettled the barber by running his hair-clipper up the trunk of the tamarind tree and damaging it. He was unceremoniously packed off with his head half-shaven as punishment. The poor chap never quite lived down the embarrassment and the ribbing of his pals. Thereafter none ever dared to fall foul of Dasan.Not even a thunderstorm could keep Dasan away on the due date. Keeping hirsuteness in check was his mission in life and sole means of livelihood. 

We boys used to fervently hope that he wouldn’t turn up to trim down our nicely burgeoning Elvis hairdos; but he always did, clad in a white shirt and dhoti carrying a rexine bag containing the tools of his trade.
Once, fondling some fuzz sprouting on his chin, a narcissistic teenager grinned his way ingratiatingly up to Dasan and requested to be shaved. The barber eyed him gravely, unsure whether his leg was being pulled. Then, realising the boy was serious, the faintest trace of a smile creased his leathery face.   “Come back after five years!” he grunted dismissively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor