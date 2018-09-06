Home Opinions Mindspace

When a teacher sang in an exam hall

Some were writing furiously, some trying hard to jog their memory and a few squirmed in their seats.

Published: 06th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

By J S Ifthekhar
Express News Service

Some were writing furiously, some trying hard to jog their memory and a few squirmed in their seats. The usual scene that an exam hall presents. Then it happened. In a swift move the invigilator walked up to a student and seized bits of papers dramatically from under his answer sheet. The pin-drop silence in the hall deepened.

The boy who was caught cheating turned pale, not knowing what to expect next. As everyone held their breath, the examiner intoned: Mar diya jaye ya chod diya jaye/ bol tere saath kaya slook kiya jaye. Nobody expected a song at this juncture. The tension eased a bit as everyone, including the cheater, smiled. That was my history teacher, Rauf Khan, at his humorous best. He had a typical way of dealing with students. He was not the type to browbeat the classroom.

He knew how to win over even the recalcitrant students with humour and tact. No wonder he had a great fan following among students. But not everyone was like him. There was this mathematics teacher who believed in corporal punishment. I still dread to recall his intimidating self. The result: Numbers still give me the creeps. Good teachers know how to connect with students and bring out the best in them. Besides homework they give a lot to take home to think about. Unfortunately such educators are in short supply. Today technology has made many things obsolete.

But a good teacher remains irreplaceable. Technology at best can only supplement teaching. Nowadays we are talking about virtual classrooms. Tech tools do assist in learning but what happens when the software doesn’t work or the internet connection snaps midway? Moreover, how do we cover up the socialisation that comes with the company of peers? Low pay and lack of respect discourages many from taking up this noble profession.

And those who become educators are wanting in altruism. They are bothered more about their personal gain than the students’ well-being. These days students are flooded with information since everything is available at the click of a button. Teachers, therefore, ought to improve and update their knowledge to meet the rising expectations. My lecturer-niece, Saiqua Parveen says a teacher is only a facilitator of learning. Like a lamp he should keep burning in order to light other lamps. Surely the impact of a teacher can be felt for generations, they can never tell where his influence stops.

J S Ifthekhar

Email: jsifthekhar@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt