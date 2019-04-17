Home Opinions Mindspace

Lost and found in beautiful Berlin

Travelling alone as a tourist in Berlin, I was blundering about happily from one museum to another and from one art gallery to the next, ticking them off on the pamphlets my hotel had provided.

Published: 17th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Mini Krishnan
Express News Service

Travelling alone as a tourist in Berlin, I was blundering about happily from one museum to another and from one art gallery to the next, ticking them off on the pamphlets my hotel had provided. I had some sort of day-pass which enabled me to travel on buses and trains without the strain of handling the local currency and trying to make the ticket sellers understand where I wanted to go. And that is what got me into trouble. I should have asked someone.

Halfway through my programme, having stopped frequently for cups of hot chocolate and delicious bakery products I pressed on to my next place of interest. 

At some point I realised I was travelling away from the little museum which housed the letters of some famous general I had decided I had to see. I leaned across to a fellow passenger in the bus and pointed to my pamphlet. I spread my hands in the universal gesture of wanting to know where it was. How was I to get there? The gentleman wanted to help and told me in sign language that I had to alight as soon as possible because I had overshot my destination. 

I smiled and tried to look enlightened as I stood up and prepared to jump off. As I left the bus a German woman of my own age followed me from the bus. “Excuse me, where exactly do you wish to go?” The words were like heavenly music. I turned to her with relief and described my predicament. As my guru for the hour explained what I had to do to correct my direction of travel, I looked closely at her. Was she a confidence trickster? What had prompted her to go out of her way for a stranger? 

“You’re Indian aren’t you?” Since I was dressed in a neutral sort of fashion with no markers I wondered how she had identified me. “Yes, I am Indian,” I replied.  “Ah I knew it when I saw your earrings—they are navaratnas; I have a pair myself.”

She went on to say that she was married to an Indian musician and had made the link between my place of origin and my jewellery. She drew a little map for me and came all the way to the next bus stop to make sure that I boarded a vehicle going in the right direction. I can never put on those earrings without remembering that kind woman whose name I forgot to ask.

Mini Krishnan

Email: minioup@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp