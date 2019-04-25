Home Opinions Mindspace

What gets your vote in this tight contest?

On the other hand, sambar is omnipresent although in different forms.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Nagarajan Swami
Express News Service

This million-dollar question has been debated many times in our households! Each has its army of admirers. Both come out in colourful varieties and flavours as the occasion demands. For some, rasam brings a sense of joy. It is a dish that can be prepared easily as it is less demanding in terms of ingredients. Flavour occupies a prime place in rasam. It can be due to tomato, asafoetida, coriander, lemon, pepper or garlic.

On the other hand, sambar is omnipresent although in different forms. The quality of sambar powder is the starting point. This recipe is carefully preserved by the womenfolk and passed from one generation to the next. On top of it, various spices, pulses and grated or ground coconut are added. If you step into a marriage hall, araithuvitta sambar is a sine qua non. No cook can ever dream of getting away with a powder-based version! The addition of right vegetables on top of these is the culmination point. Of course, we have more variations in sambar such as vathakuzhambu, pitlai, etc. Each comes with its trademark strengths and presents a viable alternative.

The first difference is that whilst sambar faces stiff competition from its varied cousins, rasam fears no one. Its contents and flavour can change but the basic constitution remains the same. The second is when someone falls sick, rasam always finds its way to the alimentary canal, not sambar.

The third is how one consumes them. When using a ladle to take the top or bottom or mid-portions of sambar from a vessel, you get more or less the same output. Oh boy, rasam presents a plethora of permutations. Some prefer to attack from the surface, reduce it to a soup and quench their thirst. For others, a trip to the very bottom of the vessel brings out a sediment that is as tasty as its dilute surroundings.

The third (where I belong) involves churning the rasam thoroughly, giving it a minute and then scooping out from the top. Another is the usage of garlic or pepper to increase its medicinal value. For many of us, having garlic rasam after an oil bath on Saturdays is the norm. The famous soup ‘Mulligatawny’ is nothing but pepper rasam and taken from its Tamil word. Finally, the rice entraps sambar while rasam engulfs rice during eating. That is the clincher.Whatever it is, both provide a lot of avenues for innovation. However, you can drink a cup of rasam in all its resplendence, but not sambar! My vote goes to rasam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp