Home Opinions Mindspace

When the Kashmir Valley was warmer and calmer in 1985

Our guide gladly volunteered to take us to an apple orchard, where the owner allowed us to have our fill of the juicy fruit straight from the trees—an experience to be cherished forever.

Published: 08th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of tourists enjoying on a Shikara in Dal lake in Srinagar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sashikala Vijayan
Express News Service

The year was 1985. The foreign holiday destination, so much a part of every other Indian’s getaway plans today, was only the stuff of dreams back then. A visit to the Kashmir Valley was the ultimate summer break.

Things were much calmer there then. No stone pelters, no aggressive azaadi sloganeering, the idyll of paradise on earth was intact. As we made our way through beautiful and pristine Ramban with the river Chenab gurgling by,we could very well believe that this was indeed India’s crowning glory. Tall pine and fir trees lined the pristine hillsides as the bus made its way through one hairpin bend after another.
Crossing the Jawahar tunnel, we entered the valley of Srinagar, the pine trees giving way to the beautiful chinar trees, their leaves turning a golden hue as they got readied to be shed, heralding the advent of autumn.

As we crossed off from our bucket list the usual spots like Shalimar Bagh, Dal lake, ride on the shikaras, the mandatory photo-op wearing the distinctive Kashmiri dress, the Shankaracharya temple, the Hazratbal shrine, etc., we were struck by the friendly and simple local folk who seemed to take so much pride in their land.

Our guide gladly volunteered to take us to an apple orchard, where the owner allowed us to have our fill of the juicy fruit straight from the trees—an experience to be cherished forever.

Yet, with all the warmth, we could sense an undercurrent of hostility—when we were addressed as “you Indians” or when the shopkeeper turned churlish at a fellow tourist trying to get a bargain for the famous namdas (Kashmiri throw rugs).

Much water has flown down the Chenab since then. Just when one was despairing about visiting this heaven ever again, comes this surprising turnaround over Article 370. There will be a lot of churning but when the murky waters clear, let us hope that the embattled Kashmiris too will echo not only about their beloved Kashmir but also about India, Emperor Jehangir’s words: “Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast, hami asto, hamin asto, hamin ast” (If there is a heaven on earth, it’s here, it’s here, it’s here).

Sashikala Vijayan
Email: sv305@yahoo.co.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and kashmir peace
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp