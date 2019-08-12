Home Opinions Mindspace

Conquering my fear of speaking

During my childhood days, whenever guests turned up at our house, I would furtively resign to my room.

Published: 12th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Shiv Sethi
Express News Service

During my childhood days, whenever guests turned up at our house, I would furtively resign to my room. Once my mother noticed this repetitive behaviour, she admonished me. In her eyes it was certainly an act of indecency. But on the flip side,  I had a fear of the people, which she didn’t realise. A psychiatrist might have diagnosed my case of demophobia.

With the passage of time, I made a leap from school to college. But my inhibitions about talking to strangers remained. My reticence had become  a big reason for my social ostracism. When the boys and girls of my age had a considerable number of friends, I remained a solo bird.

Then one day, while teaching us Shakespeare’s play King Lear, our English teacher asked me to read it aloud. Reading aloud in front of my classmates was nothing less than walking bare-footed on smouldering embers. But the wish of my  teacher was tantamount to a divine command.

Pulling all my senses together, and with utmost fear, I began reciting the lines of Edgar. At the end of the class, I received the biggest compliment of my life from a teacher. Patting my back with affection he remarked, “you really have a dramatic voice. You are very good at modulation”.

A few days passed by. Then, the same teacher put forth another demand. Referring again to the “dramatic quality” of my voice, he suggested that I participate in an upcoming debate. I became nervous. I had always found it a Herculean  task to say even a few words in the public.

I tried to refuse, but the teacher refused to accept my refusal. The very next day I was called to the college
auditorium to start the practice. I was given a topic and asked to speak. When I mounted the stage, I started shaking. But the teacher’s faith in me gave me a good amount of motivation.

Thereafter, I began attending practice sessions daily. No later, my inhibitions about public speaking began melting. Eventually, the day of debate approached. No doubt, countless butterflies were swirling in my stomach as I mounted the stage. But miraculously, my fears vanished as I started speaking. The big rounds of applause from the audience kept echoing in my ears. I had held the crowd by storm. Certainly, it was a eureka moment in my life.

Email: shiv.sethi@ymail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp