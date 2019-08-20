Tiny tots who fight to survive

N J Ravi Chander By

Recently one must have read reports about the world’s smallest surviving baby born weighing just 8.6 ounces. Doctors at a California hospital concluded that the teeny-weeny girl, weighing a mere 245 grams at birth—the same as a large apple—would die within an hour of birth. The tiny tot who could barely be seen on the bed miraculously survived and was discharged home earlier last month after spending about five months at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

This incredible story reminded me of something that happened six decades ago. Yours truly, the first of the five children in our family, was born seven months premature, weighed a couple of pounds and measured just the size of a palm from head to toe.

The obstetrician at the Ghosha Hospital in Bengaluru had one good look at the ‘new arrival’ and ruefully disclosed that I may not live long, given my weak constitution.

With incubators unheard of back then and with the doctor’s words playing havoc on their minds, the distraught family elders turned to the Almighty to help me overcome the odds that were stacked against me. They were devout Hindus and spared no efforts to hop to the nearby temples and make fervent pleas to the Gods to help me survive. Thankfully their trust in God and oodles of love and affection showered on me by the elders paid off.

I also recall how my younger sibling, Presanna Kumar was delivered at home by a friendly midwife who resided in close proximity to our residence. My other younger siblings, Prem Prakash, Gokul Nath and Chandran were all delivered in the comfort of the Government Maternity Hospital that came up near our residence.

I am 60, going on 61, and owe a debt of gratitude to my family elders, especially my dear mother Padmavathi, who doted on me. Ragi porridge was a regular item at the breakfast table and I also emptied containers of protein and calcium supplements to strengthen my weak bones and muscles. Being a fitness freak also helped and I would endeavour to hit the jogging track every morning, come rain or shine. A new dawn awaits those who are willing to overcome their trials and tribulations, of course, with a little help from dear and near ones!

