When a bank tried to trace its employee

I superannuated on January 31 this year after clocking 39 years of service in a state-run bank and it was unbelievable how the years had rolled by.

By N J Ravi Chander
It was the bard who said that “parting is such sweet sorrow”. I superannuated on January 31 this year after clocking 39 years of service in a state-run bank and it was unbelievable how the years had rolled by. To me, the bank was like an extended family where I had spent the better part of my waking hours. Besides, the institution had given me a sense of identity and status in society. On my journey, I was also blessed to have bumped into some wonderful people, visit some of the remotest places, and make new friends and acquaintances.

As my friends and colleagues bid me a grand adieu and one speaker after another extolled my virtues two incidents sprung to mind. I recount them here.

Day one—2 June 1980—was eventful. As my colleagues and I trooped into the main branch of the SBI armed with our appointment orders we were accorded a warm welcome by the agent (branch head). The appointments were typically set in stone and I was directed to cough up `500—a princely sum those days—as “security deposit”. This flabbergasted me as it did not find a mention in the appointment letter. My first emolument was `475. With no one to bail me out, I quickly sought permission to wheel back home on my bicycle and make the necessary arrangements to raise the amount sought. My mother, Padma, pledged her gold ornaments with a pawnbroker, gave me the amount required and I made my debut with SBI.

Back then I was a movie aficionado and rarely missed the release of a new English movie. One particular day I was itching to see a movie first day, first show. After the cash tallied, I handed over the note bundles to the head cashier and surreptitiously slipped out. In the rush and excitement, I was guilty of not tendering the hand balance (loose notes and coins) that were placed in the drawer. 

The goof-up meant the entire team had to work overtime to locate the difference and set the house in order. A look-out instruction was issued to trace me, but I was nowhere in sight having decamped to the movies. When I reported for duty the following day I was given a thorough dressing down by my seniors and even warned that my probation would be extended if I dared repeat the feat. The stern reprimand made me give up my boyish ways and turned me into a responsible and committed employee.

N J Ravi Chander

