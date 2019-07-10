Home Opinions Mindspace

I no more curse the birds that wake me up

I was a little apprehensive as my retirement loomed large before me.

Published: 10th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Sivan Pillai
Express News Service

I was a little apprehensive as my retirement loomed large before me.My friends were equally concerned about me and were lavish with their advice. I was cautioned about the ills of an inactive lifestyle that could soon turn my body into a storehouse of diseases. Don’t become a permanent fixture at home, poking your nose into everything, another one advised. Others told me not to offer unsolicited advice and not to refer to the ‘good old days’ too often. 

Then came the retirement proper. It slowly dawned on me, after the initial confusion, that retired life was not that scary after all. I did not mind being the lord of my time after a long period of time-bound servitude. Luckily I live in a place far from metropolitan chaos and my house is surrounded by trees as old as time. 

I no more curse the birds that wake me up early in the morning with their din. I enjoy watching squirrels hopping from branch to branch, chasing each other in all seriousness. A chameleon, perhaps mimicking me, sits still for hours; a crow perches on the electric line in front of my house and walks sideways, watching me the entire time. 

I can once again enjoy the august company of Shakespeare, Bernard Shaw and Tennyson. When I want a change, there is always Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes and James Bond. I even enjoy a sojourn of the Wild West with the cowboys hurtling across valleys and mountains on their half-tamed horses, shooting down their opponents in a flash.

My grey hair and walking stick even endow me with some privileges. Young people who would otherwise fight over a seat in buses, now graciously offer their seats to me. Old age and superannuation, after all, have their own rewards if one is careful not to tread on other people’s toes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp