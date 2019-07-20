Home Opinions Mindspace

Adventures of an amateur gambler 

We set off in the morning, shortly after sunrise and  reached just after sunset.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

By INDU SEKHAR
Express News Service

Have you been to Reno? If not, I suggest you add it to your list. Located in the northwest of the US state of Nevada, the city is a gambling hub. Those visiting Nevada rarely miss it. In 2009, I visited the US to attend the wedding of one of my nieces, who lives in Arizona. After the function, my brother, who is a permanent US resident, suggested that we visit Reno. On hearing about the city’s gambling industry, I became curious and agreed. We set off on a road trip from Phoenix in Arizona to Reno, Nevada. It’s a 2,000 km trip! On Indian roads, such a long trip would take at least two days to complete. But over there, it took us less than 15 hours. 

We set off in the morning, shortly after sunrise and  reached just after sunset. I was in awe! Bright and colourful lights adorned the city. It looked like a fairy-tale land and was unlike any other US city I visited. Probably Las Vegas is similar. We saw as many as 22 casino buildings, of which the biggest one was called Peppermill Resorts. We had booked rooms there.  After relaxing for a while, we went to have dinner at the restaurant adjacent to the gambling area. Eager to start betting, I finished the dinner in a hurry. 

Then, I entered the gambling space. There were about 100 slot machines and a number of poker and roulette playing tables. I was fascinated by the slot machines and wanted to give it a try. Being a newbie to gambling, I decided to chip in  a paltry sum of $250.  Luckily, I made a few gains straight away. However, this got me hooked to it. I didn’t feel like leaving the place at all.

I kept playing for the next seven hours. 
Although there were loses in between, in the end, I managed to double the $250 I chipped in. Like other gamblers, I was also served drinks multiple times through the night—maybe in a bid to keep me playing. When I finished, it was 5 am. I returned to my room and told my brother all about my first successful night of gambling. He was glad to hear that I earned money, instead of losing it. 

I decided to spend the $250 I earned in the US and dashed off to a nearby shopping district. 
Gambling is considered a social evil in India. But, I must say that the night I spent gambling in the Peppermill casino was one of the most unforgettable nights of my life. In fact, it was the most interesting part of that US trip.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp