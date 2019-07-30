Home Opinions Mindspace

An affair from school rekindled

An unassuming Doctor’s Day present sent me on a trip to the past.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Gitanjali Bose
Express News Service

An unassuming Doctor’s Day present sent me on a trip to the past. Do you remember the cursive era of fountain pens? For most of us, our first experience with the ink pen goes back to school days, with four-lined notebooks, ink-stained hands and blotted school uniforms.

I was 10 when I first held a fountain pen. It was our first formal step into adulting. I still remember the time I went to purchase it from the local stationery shop with my elder sister. Back in those days, we had limited options. I bought a royal blue coloured pen with a golden nib.

It cost a whopping 35 bucks. The experienced sister asked me to use it cautiously. At first, writing with it seemed daunting. But as they were mandatory, we had no option but to get used to them. With fingers in the right place, holding the pen at the correct angle and applying just the right amount of pressure on the nib, the ink smoothly glided out on the paper surface. Whoa! 

Of course, its usage would mean the daily, cumbersome refill of ink. Alas, despite the warning, my blue ink pen didn’t last long as the pen slipped from the grip of my hand accustomed to holding a pencil. The next one that I bought, in bottle green colour with printed pattern, lasted almost a year. 

But then, change is constant. Then came the era of Pilots and Rotomacs. Our teenage spirits found release from the oppressive grip of fountain pens. The Pilot swept us off our feet and fountain pens were gone from our lives—for good. 

To me, a fountain pen is all things old school. In a world where everything is tap and swap, I am thankful to be in a profession that has yet not been completely taken over by the digital medium. To me, the gift of the fountain pen means almost as much as the first watch I purchased or the first hand-written letter from my husband. It has my childhood stamped all over it. It is like an affair rekindled!

All incidents, people, places, relationships, possessions and so on have a story behind them, which we retain as memories to be revived later on. They keep us firmly rooted to our past—a past in which our parents toiled to keep us happy. They keep us yearning for those years which still give us the thrill that I do not identify with my middle ages. Thank you, Chelpark, for the leaky ink bottles and blue-stained pocket memories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp