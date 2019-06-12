Home Opinions Mindspace

Sleeping soundly in a 100-year-old heirloom

Every family has an heirloom or something akin to one. My husband’s family was no different.

Published: 12th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunita Raghu
Express News Service

Every family has an heirloom or something akin to one. My husband’s family was no different. Theirs consisted of a beautiful cradle, that was more than 100 years old and that thus far had been comfortably ensconced in the attic of their home—the latter had already given shelter to three generations and was inching towards the 70-year-old mark.

One day, we deemed it necessary to bring the house to order and a massive cleaning was undertaken. Imagine our joy when we came across this treasure! We felt suitably rewarded for our effort. The cradle was in good shape and needed just a lot of vigorous dusting and cleaning.

No one was more overjoyed by the turn of events than my four-year-old daughter. Soon, she claimed to be feeling sleepy and wanted to sleep in it even though by then she had quite outgrown the cradle. So sleep she did with a bit of her legs sticking out.

Much of her next day was spent resting, playing and even eating inside the grand old relic.My father-in-law said that many a child, including himself, his siblings and his children, had enjoyed a peaceful slumber in it. In fact, it had been bundled up and stashed away into the attic until the youngest of his brothers had demanded it be brought down for his newborn daughter.

There was a bit of history attached to the heirloom. It originally belonged to my father-in-law’s maternal aunt who did not have children at that time. So it was deemed right to give it to my father-in-law’s mother (the aunt and his mother were sisters) who by then had had kids.

The latter had a humble-looking cradle that was given in exchange for the grand one. The exchange seemed propitious what with the childless couple later producing four children.

The impressive cradle had since then remained with my father-in-law’s family. Now, the fourth-generation user seemed to be putting it to good use. Too old for it, I saw my creatively inclined child standing on it and using it like a swing! It will be some time, I think, before this beautiful heirloom finds its way back into the attic.

Sunita Raghu
Email: sunitarag@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp