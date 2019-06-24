Home Opinions Mindspace

Birthdays are not special for everyone

My husband was rather cynical about the celebration of birthdays. He never would remember his own, passing it by nonchalantly like any other date in the calendar.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudha Devi Nayak
Express News Service

My husband was rather cynical about the celebration of birthdays. He never would remember his own, passing it by nonchalantly like any other date in the calendar. He would often say that he was born within the four walls of his home in a rural setting that did not boast of hospitals or nursing homes. He was not even sure if the date recorded by someone in the village was right and he felt there was no meaning in celebrating a mythical date. Often he would even forget my birthday much to my chagrin in the early years of our marriage and then resigned acceptance. When he was reminded he would make amends with a sheepish smile and a small gift.  

His take was that all days are alike and there is nothing special about one’s birthday. It didn’t make a whit of difference to the universe with the coming and going of humanity. The sun would still shine, the moon would rise and the earth would revolve and mankind would go about its affairs. Each day, he would say philosophically, was a birth and a renewal, a rejuvenation of the spirit and a celebration of life, an affirmation that one is alive, in deference to the Almighty. In the cycle of the universe there would forever be an awakening and an oblivion.

Life is a flicker between the darkness of the womb and the darkness of the tomb and the flickered existence is all that we have to make the best of. And that’s what mattered.
The children would have none of this philosophy and would never allow us to forget their birthdays. They would give us prior notice on what they would like as gifts. Their wishes would be duly met and we were glad that they were born and brightened our lives. I remember our birthdays when we were young, those days of frugality and discipline in a large family. While no gifts were given or even anticipated, the day started with prayers, a visit to the nearby temple and a whole lot of goodies made at home by my mother and grandmother. Yet we looked forward to the day.

Years have rolled by, and so many people whom I loved and lived with have passed on. Birthdays mark their presence with unfailing regularity on the calendar with only memories to turn me nostalgic. I remember their birthdays and breathe a prayer for their peace and tranquillity wherever they may be. As the Bard said, “We are such stuff/ As dreams are made on/And our little life is rounded with a sleep.”

Sudha Devi Nayak

Email: sudhadevi_nayak@yahoo.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp