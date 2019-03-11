Home Opinions Mindspace

Racing to the finish line on Women’s Day

The last was the slow race and I started manoeuvring the vehicle and touched the finish line, thankfully without stalling the engine.

Published: 11th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Sandhya Vasudev
Express News Service

Every year, as Women’s Day approaches, a warm feeling of anticipation engulfs me. I believe that womanhood should be celebrated on a daily basis, yet I am curious to know how the earmarked day would be celebrated in various quarters. It is the time for women’s rights activists to speak, and hapless gentlemen to listen. It is the time for vote seekers to offer promises to the women of the nation.

I remember one celebration by an automobile dealer a few years ago. Since my voluntary retirement, I leisurely scan the news dailies and I chanced upon an invite for competitions for ladies on Women’s Day at a popular automobile showroom. What set my pulse racing was the car driving competition, while the others—fancy dress and hair styling—paled in comparison. Apart from good food, car driving has been a perennial mood uplifter for me. But I was disappointed to learn that it was a slow race. Anyway it appeared interesting and the goading came from the husband as he seemed relieved that I would drive slow for a change.

D-Day dawned and I set out with the excitement of a teenager. I was one of the early birds, having reached on time at 11 am. It took another hour for the chief guest and judges to arrive at their own pace. By then, some honking type sounds were being heard from inside the tummies of the competitors. Despite this, women, from young adults to septuagenarians, seemed agog with excitement.

The last was the slow race and I started manoeuvring the vehicle and touched the finish line, thankfully without stalling the engine. It took another hour for the master of ceremonies to  announce the winners. When my name was announced as the second-prize winner, I jumped up and started walking towards the podium. As I surprisingly heard the MC declare that the winner had left the venue. I trotted up to her and whispered timidly, “I am here ma’am!” Covering the mike she whispered back, “The prizes are over ma’am. Please come and collect tomorrow.” Whether a child, whose ice-cream had been snatched away would have been more distressed, or the child in me turned so at that particular moment, it was hard to gauge! But the woman in me emerged stronger as the thrill felt during the participation was the true trophy.

Sandhya Vasudev
Email: sandhya.vasudev@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp