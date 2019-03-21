Home Opinions Mindspace

Erecting a statue for the humble postman 

The thing about statues is that they command attention, instantly. One may go anywhere and if confronted with one, usually stops to stare at it.

Published: 21st March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunita Raghu
Express News Service

The thing about statues is that they command attention, instantly. One may go anywhere and if confronted with one, usually stops to stare at it. And if one is a history buff, then one may read with great delight the plaque that is often affixed to the statue. 

What a thrill it gives when one finds that a particular statue dates back a hundred years or it was built to commemorate a certain historical event. 

At the Fort Museum in Chennai, there is a life-size statue of Lord Cornwallis with the scene of Tipu Sultan’s sons being taken away as hostages by the British, depicted below. Or, like how in one of R K Narayan’s stories, a lowly villager makes a tidy sum after having mistakenly ‘sold’ a statue to a foreigner. 
During a visit to Amsterdam two decades back, I remember being tickled pink by the Statue-of-No-liberty, depicting an office-goer with a briefcase in one hand and a flame held aloft in the other. Another instant recall is Brazil’s ‘Christ the Redeemer’. 

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a self-professed champion of Dalits, Mayawati’s statues dot the state. The current government’s tribute to the ‘Iron Man’ of India is no less an accomplishment. 

But these are lofty tales. Has anyone heard of a statue of a postman? But the khaki-clad, satchel-carrying dispenser of communication was actually awarded a statue. The postal employees and people of Belgaum joined hands to erect a postman’s statue, which was inaugurated two months back. The idea for the same was not born in the rarefied environs of some highly-placed bureaucrat, but rather as a result of casual banter between a few colleagues working in the Belgaum GPO. One among them said he wanted to give something back to the department. What a noble thought! Soon, a local idol maker was given the task of designing and building the statue. 

But, apparently, this is not the first and the only ode to the humble postman. Anche Basappa’s (Postman Basappa) statue lies in front of KARP Mounted Police Headquarters in Mysuru and is over a 100 years old. He apparently ran from place to place delivering mails back then. No wonder he was accorded a statue! 

Sunita Raghu

Email: sunitarag@gmail.com 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp