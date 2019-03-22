Home Opinions Mindspace

The drama at dawn around a lush lawn

Quite early one morning last week I was pensively sipping a cup of tea when I heard a muffled commotion on the lawn.

Published: 22nd March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By George N Netto
Express News Service

Quite early one morning last week I was pensively sipping a cup of tea when I heard a muffled commotion on the lawn. Peering through a window, I found a flock of about 15 crested bulbuls strutting, with an air of self-importance, around a fledgling flopping about on the dewy grass. Apparently, they were lending its parents a helping hand to teach it to fly.

Egged on by the squeaking birds, again and again the fledgling clumsily tried to rise from the lawn but failed miserably. I felt it was perhaps too young to try out its wings. Then suddenly all the bulbuls perceptibly stiffened into a state of alertness and quickly formed a protective ring of sorts around the young one. They had sensed danger. Something, unseen by me, had alarmed them.

I scanned a couple of jungle trees nearby and noticed a few leaves in one trembling inexplicably though it was a windless morning. Soon a slight movement caught my eye and I espied a hawk hidden among the foliage, its dark grey plumage perfectly camouflaged by its surroundings. By now the bulbuls were in a state of agitation, twittering rapidly and incoherently. Then, quite amazingly, all of a sudden a ‘squadron’ of about 12 of them took off from the lawn as if on cue. They headed straight and unflinchingly for the hideout of the hawk that was still biding its time, waiting for the right moment to swoop down on the helpless fledgling and whisk it away.

However, before the raptor could do so, the gritty ‘platoon’ of bulbuls was milling around it, wings flapping furiously as they twittered their ire for all they were worth. Faced with such daunting opposition, the hawk took to its wings. It soared high into the sky in a bid to escape its tormentors who doggedly pursued it for quite some distance until it disappeared from sight.

As I watched awestruck the jubilant flock of bulbuls returned, squeaking their triumph. They milled noisily around the youngster and its parents, solicitous about its well-being. Then, their mission successfully accomplished and reassured that all was well, the birds soon dispersed, leaving the trio to fend for themselves.

I felt privileged to have witnessed this uncommon display of avian fellowship, teamwork and cooperation. It was as touching as it was intriguing.

George N Netto

Email: gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp