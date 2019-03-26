Man who turns my tiger dad into a lamb

Express News Service

My uncle and father spent the better part of their lives serving the Indian Army in the far-flung and often dangerous locales around the country.

After a blessed childhood in Munnar, surrounded by tea estates and a loving family, they were both inducted into a life that shaped their characters and gave them dignity and purpose. Much later, after 30-odd years of service, my uncle and father finally settled within 20 kilometers of each other. While one might think that careers in the same organisation would have led them to meet often, this was hardly the case.

My father is an excellent man and seldom has a more honourable person walked the earth. However, his word is the law of the house and I have rarely, if ever, heard my mother whisper anything against his wishes.So, it is very surprising to suddenly see him playing the meek younger brother when my uncle comes visiting.

The first time we noticed this new (and improved) version of my father was when his brother once insisted on cooking for us.My uncle is an excellent cook and uses precision and intelligence in the kitchen. In contrast, the closest my father has come to cooking is perhaps just boiling water!

My uncle insisted on making a vindaloo dish. It was awe-inspiring to see him order my father about the kitchen. Both my mother and I stood dumbstruck as the tiger of the house turned into a mild lamb and meekly chopped onions and tomatoes. But this amazing transformation did not stop in the kitchen. It filtered into the outdoors as well.

My father is extremely irritable on the road, and our car reverberates with colourful Hindi and Malayalam epithets during any trip. However, recently, my mother says he sat beside his brother in the car the whole time, hardly making a sound!

We look forward to my uncle visiting us again. It is nice to get a glimpse of the little boy who is unknown to us —who rambled about on the Munnar hills with a blade of grass in his mouth and a twinkle in his eye — often bullied by his older brother, but battle-ready and gung-ho for life. It is a privilege and an honour to see the two of them bond again after so many years and rekindle their zest for life.

Cheryl D’Couto

Email: cheryldcouto@gmail.com