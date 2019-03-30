Believing in the virtue of forgiveness

Shiv Sethi By

Express News Service

The other day, a friend of mine rushed to my house. His teary eyes gave away a sense of what had happened. After a decade-long close friendship with him, I was accustomed to this familiar scene. He told me about another bitter argument he had with his wife. The altercation broke out when my friend insisted on watching cricket on TV instead of her favourite daily soap.

Seething with rage, he let loose his tongue and allowed it to trample upon her modesty by unleashing a stream of cuss words. “I have so badly inflicted pain on her with a volley of brutal words. Now I am too ashamed to look her in the eyes,” he regretted.

As I was trying to console him, my landline buzzed. I picked up the receiver, and there was a familiar female voice at the other end. “Bhai sahib, let your foolish friend know that I have cooked his favourite vegetable bhindi and tell him that his daughter is waiting for her father.” The act of forgiveness had done its magic and my sombre friend was back in spirits! Astonishingly, every bitter episode, followed by remorse, has intensified their bond and brought them closer over the years! Undeniably, this sort of emotion-filled drama often emerges in most households.

Being happy and being in love does not happen by default. One has to strive to cultivate this pleasant state. On the day of my brother’s marriage, after the ritual of saat feras, (seven circles around the sacred fire), both the bride and the groom sought my parents’ blessings. While showering his blessings, my father shared a few words of wisdom with the newly-wed couple. “Never forget, my lovable children,” he said.

“You are now tied to each other by a pious thread. For a blissful life, you should move in unison, even under adverse circumstances. If any one of you goes the other way, it will do equal damage to both of you. Dedicated to each other, live as if you are one soul in two bodies. Never have differences over trivial matters, and if at times differences creep in, sink them in the loving stream of forgiveness and never let ego spoil your life.” Adhering to my father’s words, today, I have a firm belief in the powerful virtue of forgiveness. If taken recourse to it, it can make our lives blissful and beautiful.

