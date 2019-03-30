Home Opinions Mindspace

Believing in the virtue of forgiveness

The other day, a friend of mine rushed to my house. His teary eyes gave away a sense of what had happened. After a decade-long close friendship with him, I was accustomed to this familiar scene.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Shiv Sethi
Express News Service

The other day, a friend of mine rushed to my house. His teary eyes gave away a sense of what had happened. After a decade-long close friendship with him, I was accustomed to this familiar scene. He told me about another bitter argument he had with his wife. The altercation broke out when my friend insisted on watching cricket on TV instead of her favourite daily soap.

Seething with rage, he let loose his tongue and allowed it to trample upon her modesty by unleashing a stream of cuss words. “I have so badly inflicted pain on her with a volley of brutal words. Now I am too ashamed to look her in the eyes,” he regretted.

As I was trying to console him, my landline buzzed. I picked up the receiver, and there was a familiar female voice at the other end. “Bhai sahib, let your foolish friend know that I have cooked his favourite vegetable bhindi and tell him that his daughter is waiting for her father.” The act of forgiveness had done its magic and my sombre friend was back in spirits! Astonishingly, every bitter episode, followed by remorse, has intensified their bond and brought them closer over the years! Undeniably, this sort of emotion-filled drama often emerges in most households. 

Being happy and being in love does not happen by default. One has to strive to cultivate this pleasant state. On the day of my brother’s marriage, after the ritual of saat feras, (seven circles around the sacred fire), both the bride and the groom sought my parents’ blessings. While showering his blessings, my father shared a few words of wisdom with the newly-wed couple. “Never forget, my lovable children,” he said.

“You are now tied to each other by a pious thread. For a blissful life, you should move in unison, even under adverse circumstances. If any one of you goes the other way, it will do equal damage to both of you. Dedicated to each other, live as if you are one soul in two bodies. Never have differences over trivial matters, and if at times differences creep in, sink them in the loving stream of forgiveness and never let ego spoil your life.” Adhering to my father’s words, today, I have a firm belief in the powerful virtue of forgiveness. If taken recourse to it, it can make our lives blissful and beautiful.

Shiv Sethi

Email: shiv.sethi@ymail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp