Home Opinions Mindspace

Sharing a touching moment with a Boxer 

The cheetah is faster than any human, the bull is stronger, the eagle more keen-sighted and the tortoise lives longer than any human.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Mini Krishnan
Express News Service

The cheetah is faster than any human, the bull is stronger, the eagle more keen-sighted and the tortoise lives longer than any human. But for affection and spontaneity, I wonder if any creature can match a dog. This is about a moment when I felt I was in touch with the true message of the universe.

Five years ago, every day for about 20 minutes, I used to play with a dog named Jojo. Feisty, intelligent and not particularly obedient, Jojo a Boxer, was faintly threatening as she raced up and down, up and down her garden fetching the ball I threw for her, sometimes catching it like an expert fielder even before it hit the ground.

As soon as she spotted me, Jojo set up a joyous demanding bark till she was unchained and free to dash about in expectation of the worn tennis ball that her keeper used to hand over to me. Jojo’s uncertain temper or excessive exuberance, I’m never sure which it was—could sometimes injure the persons she liked! So I learnt to keep my hands out of her reach because she loved to try her teeth on peoples’ wrist watches and bangles. Because I loved her, I stroked her back and neck rapidly and with extreme caution whenever I could—that is to say when she was distracted or occupied by the ball in her mouth—before she swung round and in an enthusiastic leap and tried to return the gesture with tongue and paws.

One morning, I ended our game earlier than usual and was making my way indoors when Jojo reached the verandah at the same moment I did. Suddenly, her face was inches from mine because she had bounded up onto the granite ledge that bordered the verandah. She craned forward and licked my cheek and ear. I longed to embrace her but was sure I’d get a friendly nip which would set me back in the mirror by a couple of weeks! As I leaned back, Jojo reached out poignantly with her forepaw as if to say, “Come here...come to me...I am your friend.” 

Never before or after did Jojo reach out to me in that touching manner. But the memory of that moment warms my heart even today. How people ignore their pets or take them for granted or hand them over to indifferent staff baffles me. Is it any wonder that in the Mahabharatha the honourable and dharmic Yudhishtra refused to enter a Heaven that had no place for his faithful dog? 

Mini Krishnan

Email: minioup@gmail.com 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp