Home Opinions Mindspace

Sweet blunders of my youthful days

Some have wanderlust, with wheels under their feet or wings on their backs. Varyingly,  some have blunder lust, ones who specialise in making blunders, though without conscious volition.

Published: 25th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By J S Raghavan
Express News Service

Some have wanderlust, with wheels under their feet or wings on their backs. Varyingly,  some have blunder lust, ones who specialise in making blunders, though without conscious volition. I need not go far and wide to search for shining examples. Here I am, near at hand, yours blunderingly.
Instances are aplenty, yet a few can be showcased. As a college freshman in the early sixties, I was told by a senior to meet Mr Johnson of the English department. The one seated near the entrance of the staff room, convulsed with silent laughter, pointed to a grumpy giant buried in a lexicon. I walked towards him. “Excuse me, Mr Johnson, sir!” I began brightly. “What?” he growled like a lion. He pounced on me, using the choicest vituperative words at his command. Little did I know his nickname among students was ‘Johnson’ and a reference to it touched a sensitive nerve. 

Later, when two gentlemen came home to take forward the matrimonial proposal for my brother, I interrupted their praise of the girl-to-be-married to ask, tactlessly,  who  between the two was the father. Little did I realise, the smarter-looking man was the father. The elderly- looking one was in fact the 
girl’s brother. The alliance did not click.

But the creme de la creme of the blunders I made was while alighting from the  Howrah Mail  early one morning. During that trip, the passenger who shared my first class coupe was a portly member of the clergy. Out of consideration for the holy fellow traveller, I had hidden the book I was planning to read under my air pillow. We had a hearty chat. He enquiring about my family and I about his flock, and also about the difference between an orphrey and chasuble. Soon, we retired for the night, the priest befitting his position of eminence occupied the upper berth.

Soon came the dawn. The Howrah-Madras Mail reached Chennai Central in the wee hours. I woke up as the train pulled into the platform. The holy father was fast asleep. I gently woke him up. Hurriedly, we threw our belongings into our bags and detrained.
Later, upon reaching home, I opened my bag. I had the shock of my life.  I found the paperback titled,  The Playboy Adviser, lent by a friend, missing. Instead, there was a well-thumbed  volume of the holy biblical text.

J S Raghavan

Email: jsraghavan@yahoo.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp