Home Opinions Mindspace

Sharing was the order of the day

The control Ootiamma exercised was unique. No one including my grandfather could appeal against her decisions.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Lt Col (Retd) R V S Mani
Express News Service

My daughter has to soon leave her current job and so she wanted to throw a party for her colleagues. My wife, who as an Army spouse has a lot of experience in organising small dinners, offered to organise one at home. But children these days have their own way. My daughter took her colleagues to a food court in a mall, followed by a movie in the complex.

This made me rewind a few decades back. My mother had four sisters and two brothers. My maternal grandfather was a leading auditor in Ooty, Nilgiris. So every year, once schools closed for the annual vacation, we would assemble at our palatial house, Narayani Nilayam, named after my grandmother, affectionately called Ootiamma.

It was not a small group. All members, including cousins, nephews and nieces, made a strength of not fewer than 60. We continued to meet for almost 12-15 years without any break. We trekked to unexplored parts of those mountains. And in the cinemas, we occupied no fewer than three rows. This ritual ended only when we got entangled in our jobs. Till today, I do not know how my grandparents and uncles managed to look after us for two months. The lack of comforts did not matter much, as our hearts were large. Sharing was the order of the day.

The control Ootiamma exercised was unique. No one including my grandfather could appeal against her decisions. The way she used to take care of each one of had to be lived through to believe it. When I went to attend the Army Attachment camp in the Madras Regimental Centre, I got admitted in the military hospital for typhoid. As soon as she came to know about it, she hired a car, came there, fought with doctors and got me forcefully discharged. The next one month, she took complete care to the extent of heeding the doctor’s advice of giving me eggs, never heard of in our orthodox families. Till I rejoined college, she was ever at my side. And this was not just for me. For all 60 cousins, she would have done the same thing. The escapades, exploits, good, bad and ugly moments of those times could fill many more pages.

We can still visit anyone when we feel like it. The thought that so many are there to support us is more than sufficient. And now we have a WhatsApp group. The modern generation must learn to develop such relationships instead of fixing monetary values for everything.

Lt Col (Retd) R V S Mani
Email: colonel.rvs@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp