My husband helped treat this addiction

My affinity to coffee dates back to the 1970s. My mother told me that I started drinking the hot beverage right from the age of three. 

By REVATHY VENKATESAN
My affinity to coffee dates back to the 1970s. My mother told me that I started drinking the hot beverage right from the age of three. Yes, I had been a devout fan of coffee right from childhood discarding all the other drinks. My day would start with a cup of the invigorating beverage and end with one. Not even in my dreams did I think that there would come a day when I would totally give up coffee. 

In the year 2005 when we found that my five-year-old son had a congenital ureteropelvic obstruction in his right kidney, I was totally devastated as he had to undergo a surgery for that renal problem at such a young age. Though the doctor consoled me that it was only a minor surgery, I was fretful considering the age and frail disposition of my son. 

My mother advised me to propitiate a particular Goddess by renouncing the thing that I loved most. Sheepishly, I initially decided to refrain from eating bitter gourd. My husband, with malicious intent, prodded me to instead give up my favourite beverage—hot coffee. I was so desperate that I agreed instantly to his proposal and by the grace of the almighty, my son soon recovered after the surgery.

My affair with coffee ended there. In the beginning my senses craved for a cup of coffee everyday in the morning. The aroma emanating from the beverage would tickle my senses. But I stuck to my conviction and slowly switched over to the other refreshing drink—tea. Fourteen years have passed by and now I have become a tea addict. I think my husband is currently on the lookout for the next opportune moment to de-addict me from tea.

