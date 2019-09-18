Home Opinions Mindspace

Charm of going to the cinemas in the past

Back then, the decision to watch a movie was only taken if it had passed strict censorship at home, no matter the official certification

Published: 18th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Lt Col (retd) R V S Mani
Express News Service

We all go to the cinema for entertainment. These days, with so much online booking and the same theatre screening many movies at different times, the charm of going to the hall, as it existed in my younger days, is missing.

Back then, the decision to watch a movie was only taken if it had passed strict censorship at home, no matter the official certification. It was never planned for a weekday, only the weekend. It would be an evening show, never a matinee or a night show.

For 6 pm movies, we would leave around 4 pm. Only public transport was used, as there were no Olas or Ubers. Our family of four would stand in line for almost an hour. We would purchase a chair ticket, not one of the bench or floor tickets. There were times when we had to go back as the tickets had been sold out before we reached the counter.

Family dramas, tragedies and art films were taboo. It had to be pure entertainment. We needed a change from our daily worries for a few hours. Why would I go to the cinema to see the same problems and continue to cry?

In the Army, while returning back to our posts, we would travel through transit camps. If we stayed at the Srinagar transit camp, we frequented the Broadway theatre located nearby. In the 70s, on one such stay, my company commander and I saw a movie together. Immediately after the film, he started quizzing me on what leadership lessons I had learnt from the situations faced by the hero. This gave me another perspective of seeing a movie.

Recently, my family and I saw Mission Mangal and discussed the teamwork displayed in their mission. The discussion was so deep that when the Vikram lander went incommunicado, my daughter immediately quipped, “Why didn’t they switch it off and on again?”

Lt Col (retd) R V S Mani
Email: colonel.rvs@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp