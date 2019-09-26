Home Opinions Mindspace

Snakes, nomads and a lonely peepal tree

The golden days will be back.”
 

Published: 26th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil Kumar Patnaik
Express News Service

My grandfather reprimanded my father: “Who told you to buy a piece of land in this forest area? The peepal tree and the living goddess beneath it indicate the fringe of the town.” Fifty one years ago, my father constructed his dream home. It is now at the epicentre of our town. Of course, the woodland has been lost to the concrete jungle, but not the lone peepal tree. The deciduous tree, standing tall with glory, is my childhood favourite. The chirping of birds, the rustling of leaves and the clang of bells of the temple beneath it used to make the atmosphere vibrant. When the tree shed its leaves during March and April, we saw the birds flying to the nearby Ashoka and Gulmohar trees, which have now succumbed to road extension. 

The peepal tree has given shelter to many. During my childhood, I used to run to its shade to listen to the snake charmer. He used to start his show by opening the basket and in his creaky voice would cry, “Arey baaboo baanamali… (Fondly calling his pet snake) no, no, no, you can’t bite me, in my hand, I have powerful medicinal roots. These roots will save me from all kinds of snakebites.” He successfully sold those roots too. 

Nomads used to live under the tree for a few days. Their job was to melt old aluminium utensils and make new items. As kids we enjoyed watching the old utensils turn red and metamorphose into new 
shining utensils, just like the peepal tree with its new leaves in April. 
Once during my college days, I saw one of my seniors standing underneath it and watching its crown. What was he doing? At that moment, a leaf was falling down and he, like a fielder on a cricket ground, caught it. He said, “Catching a falling leaf from peepal brings good omen.” 

During my last trip home, I visited the tea shop near the tree. Surprisingly, I saw the college senior after around 20 years. He told me that he is a senior bank probationary officer. I was glad. At the same time I saw a man carrying utensils in a moped. He was one of the nomads.

And it was as though the peepal tree was telling me: “Don’t worry, time will change. An urban forest will soon come up. To get the planning approval, each house will have to plant a tree. The golden days will be back.”

Anil Kumar Patnaik

Email: anilpatnaik8@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp