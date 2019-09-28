Home Opinions Mindspace

The mini coffee shop in our home

A few days back, a reader shared the joys of drinking coffee. These days you find many Kumbakonam stalls serving hot filter coffee in brass tumbler-dawara sets

Published: 28th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By R V S Mani
Express News Service

A few days back, a reader shared the joys of drinking coffee. These days you find many Kumbakonam stalls serving hot filter coffee in brass tumbler-dawara sets. In those days, most Brahmin households did not buy coffee powder. Raw beans were sold in outlets managed by the Coffee Board. The prices kept varying as per the auction rates. Invariably, I was tasked with cycling to the depot to get the beans. 

My grandmother would roast the beans. Roasting the beans in an iron vessel was an art in itself. These were then stored in airtight glass jars. Every morning, the coffee ritual would start. All homes had a hand-held machine to ground the roasted beans. The powder would be ground for only that day. Its quality had to be perfect—neither too soft nor too hard. The fresh powder would then be filtered in a stainless steel filter to get the first decoction of the highest quality. 

By the time this was ready, my father and grandfather would also be ready to start the day with their first coffee. To the decoction, milk, supplied by the milkman in the early morning, would be added. 
We children, the lesser mortals, would have coffee from the decoction filtered the second time. No more than one cup, because once this “coffee kadai” was over, the womenfolk had to get the meal ready before my father and children left for school. The last cup was for our domestic help who had been with us for decades. Her name was Lakshmi. We started calling this last cup ‘Lakshmi coffee’. In later years, when my wife used to refuse an additional cup, I used to plead for at least Lakshmi coffee.

At times when you didn’t get pea berry beans, you had to manage with robusta beans, the lower quality. With the first taste itself, the menfolk will find out that the beans are not of correct quality. In my aunt’s house, my uncle who was a doctor started the day with his morning coffee and the crossword of the day published in the newspaper.  He relished the coffee with foam, which he would create while mixing sugar. All espressos have to bow down in front of his coffee. 

Today, the Coffee Board also runs coffee houses in select towns. Veterans frequent these places to drink the best coffee and discuss the good and not-so-good events in life. One such joint in Delhi is frequented by politicians. We can indeed say that coffee culture has fuelled Indian polity for many years. 

R V S Mani

Email: colonel.rvs@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp