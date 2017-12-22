Machilipatnam (AP), Dec 22 (PTI) Two girls, sisters, drowned in a pond in Krishna district today, police said.

The incident took place at Lakshmi Narasimhapuram village in Nandivada mandal.

The two girls were identified as Radhika (11) and Kalyani (9), students of std 6 and 3, respectively.

Probe is on. PTI COR KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.