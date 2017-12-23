Ramgarh(Jharkhand), Dec 23 (PTI) Police arrested two persons from Ramgarh and Chatra districts and seized nine kilogramme of opium worth Rs 18 lakh from them, a senior police officer said today.

A special team arrested the two persons from Ramgarh and Chatra district of Jharkhand and seized the opium, he said.

Police also seized Rs 1,68,400 in cash from their possession, the sources said. PTI BS RG .

