Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's margin further widened over that of his rivals by 8,000 plus votes at the end of third round of counting of votes for the RK Nagar bypoll here.

Dhinakaran registered a total 15,868 votes at the end of third round, continuing to maintain a comfortable margin over and above his AIADMK and DMK rivals.

The rival leader's tally stood at 15,868, while AIADMK's E Madhusudanan bagged 7033 votes, and main Opposition DMK's N Marudhuganesh got 3,691 votes at the end of third round.

Counting is in progress.

