Los Angeles, Dec 25 (PTI) Will Smith has teased that if his hit '90s show "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" were to return, the actor would be game to star in the role of Uncle Phil.

The 49-year-old actor, who played a fictionalised version of himself as a teenager named Will, said he would not be able to portray the same role due to his age.

"I'd have to be Uncle Phil in that one. I'm 50. Like, 'C'mon, Aunt Viv! I'm 50. I can't go out on my own?'" Smith told Graham Norton on his chat show when asked about a potential reunion.

James Avery played Phillip Banks on the NBC show. He passed away in 2013.

In March, Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, Smith's onscreen cousin, took to social media to share a reunion picture with the cast.

The team of the "Fresh Prince..." - Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Reid, along with Smith and Ribeiro posed together for a photograph. PTI RDS RDS .

