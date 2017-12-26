Roorkee, Dec 26 (PTI) Pranita P Sarangi, a professor of Biotechnology at IIT, Roorkee, has bagged this year's Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award.

Sarangi was chosen for the award by the department of biotechnology, ministry of science and technology, government of India, for her scientific achievements and proposed work in the field of cancer immunology, an IIT release said.

The IYBA award covers a research grant up to Rs 50 lakh and a cash award prize of Rs 1 lakh per year during the project period.

"This is a highly prestigious scheme from the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology to identify and nurture outstanding young scientists with innovative ideas to pursue research in frontier areas of biotechnology," Sarangi said about her achievement. PTI ALM ADS .

