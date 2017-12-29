Vijayawada (AP), Dec 29 (PTI) The number of registered cases of cyber crime and crimes against women increased in Vijayawada city in 2017.

City police commissioner Goutam Sawang today released crime statistics for the year.

As many as 185 cyber crimes were reported this year in the city against 87 in 2016.

Of the cyber crimes reported this year, 120 were related to online bank frauds, involving Rs 63,09,985.

It was a sharp increase compared to 2016, when 52 cases of online bank frauds involving Rs 25,77,743 had been reported.

In 2017, 992 cases of crimes against women, including dowry deaths, abetment of suicide, rape and murder, were reported, against 902 in 2016.

The commissioner said that formation of Mahila Mitra, Vruddha Mitra and Bal Mitra committees to help women, senior citizens and orphans was yielding good results. PTI COR KRK .

