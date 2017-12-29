Tezpur (Assam), Dec 29 (PTI) Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha today took over as the general officer commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's Frontier Gajraj Corps, defence spokesperson Lt Col Sombit Ghosh said here.

He replaced Lt Gen Amarjeet Singh Bedi.

Gen Sangha has come to Gajraj Corps from Kolkata where he commanded the Bengal Area, Col Ghosh said.

The new GOC has served in command and staff appointments both in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East region.

In addition to his professional pursuits, the new GOC is also a keen sportsperson and is the recipient of multiple medals in the discipline of shooting besides excelling in other sports, the Spokesman said. PTI cor ESB NN .

