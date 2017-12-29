T'gana raises financial aid to differently-abled for marriage
Published: 29th December 2017

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The Telangana government today enhanced the financial aid given to differently-abled persons for marriage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000.
"The marriage incentive to the differently-abled persons has been enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has signed the concerned file regarding the enhancement of marriage incentive to differently-abled (Divyangas) persons today," a release from the Chief MinisterÂ’s office said here. PTI SJR NRB .
