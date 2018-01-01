Lama asks students Varanasi (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama today asked students here to focus more on the ancient Indian knowledge instead of getting attracted towards the western culture.

He made the remarks while addressing students on the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS) at Sarnath, here.

"Modern India should not forget their ancient knowledge.

There is a lot to be learned from the ancient Indian thought which can help in controlling destructive emotions in us," he said.

"India is the only country that could combine the benefits of modern education with ancient knowledge which may help in achieving inner peace and at the same time keep the negativity in us away," he said.

The 82-year-old Buddhist spiritual leader said that India can make a significant contribution in promoting world peace.

He said because of "neglecting" its own ancient knowledge and tradition, the country (India) which was known as "Guru" (in ancient times, has now become "chela" (disciple) by rapidly adopting the western culture.

He added that India should not forget its rich knowledge which is solution for all the problems.

Yesterday, while addressing an International conference titled 'Mind in Indian philosophical school of thought and modern science' at CIHTS, the Dalai Lama had called for a "demilitarised world".

"It is terrible to see that human beings are killings human beings, which need to be stopped immediately," he had said.

"We are all brothers and every country is dependent on one another so there is a need to promote peace among us and shun killings," he added. PTI COR KIS KIS .

