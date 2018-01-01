New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The following are PTI's New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The following are PTI's top/expected stories at 5 pm: STORY IN THE PIPELINE: Traffic violations during New Year eve celebrations in Delhi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: NATION BOM4 MH-FIRE-ARREST Two managers of '1 Above' pub arrested Mumbai: Police today arrested two managers of the '1 Above' pub, where a fire claimed 14 lives last week, an official said.

CAL2 MODI-LD SCIENCE Use vernacular language in science communication: Modi tells scientists Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pitched for using vernacular languages in promoting science communication in a "big way" to develop "love of science" among the youth, saying language should not be a barrier but a facilitator.

DEL18 IMA-PROTEST-NMC BILL IMA protest against NMC bill may hit services in pvt hospitals New Delhi: Healthcare services at many private hospitals in the country are likely to be hit tomorrow as the Indian Medical Association has called for suspending routine services for 12 hours to protest a Bill seeking to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.

DEL15 JK-ATTACK-OPERATION CRPF camp attack: counter op ends, 3rd militant's body recovered Srinagar: The counter-operation launched by security forces against the militants who attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir ended today following the recovery of the body of another militant, the police said.

DEL19 RJ-PADMAVATI-MEWAR ROYAL Mewar royal questions CBFC over clearance to 'Padmavati' Jaipur: A senior member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family, Mahendra Singh, has questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for endorsing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' claiming the film "misrepresents" revered heroic characters and may cause "social unrest".

DEL12 AVI-IGI-FOG 300 flights delayed, 8 cancelled due to low visibility at IGI New Delhi: Over 300 flights were delayed and eight cancelled as dense fog severely hampered visibility at the Indira Gandhi International airport here this morning.

DEL11 DEF-ARMY CHIEF Preserve Army's core values, apolitical character: Gen Rawat New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today urged all army personnel to work with "added zeal" to preserve the core values of the force, including its "apolitical" character, while ensuring that it remains one of the most potent instruments of India's national power.

DEL5 AS-NRC First draft of NRC published in Assam with 1.9 crore names Guwahati: The much-awaited first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published with the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam recognising them as legal citizens of India.

DEL20 BIZ-ECOMMERCE-MRP MRP, other details must for items sold online from today New Delhi: To protect online consumers, the Centre has made it mandatory from today for e-commerce firms to print not only the maximum retail price (MRP) on goods but also information like expiry date and customer care details.

FOREIGN FGN10 IRAN-LD PROTESTS New deadly unrest in Iran after Rouhani calls for calm Tehran: Four people died overnight in fresh unrest in Iran, local media reported today, despite President Hassan Rouhani calling for calm and vowing more "space for criticism" in a bid to head off days of protest. (AFP) FGN11 IRAN-PROTESTS-TOLL Iran state TV: 12 killed in protests, attacks on security Tehran: At least 12 people have been killed in the ongoing protests in Iran, and armed protesters have tried to take over police stations and military bases, state TV reported today. (AP) FGN9 INDOPAK-LD NSA Indo-Pak NSAs met in Thailand: Pak official, says Doval's tone "friendly" Islamabad: National security advisors of India and Pakistan held a "secret" meeting in Thailand where the tone and tenor of India's NSA Ajit Doval was "friendly and positive", a senior Pakistani official said today. By Sajjad Hussain PTI NSD .

