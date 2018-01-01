Noida, Jan 1 (PTI) A man was allegedly robbed of Rs 60,000 at gunpoint by his co-passengers in a cab here, the police said today.

According to the complainant, he had boarded a cab from Mahamaya Flyover to go to Delhi last night. Some men sitting in cab pointed a pistol at him and robbed him of Rs 60,000, they said.

He was also assaulted when he tried to resist their attempt, the police said, adding a case has been registered in this regard.

In another incident, a mobile phone was snatched from a ban by some miscreants at Alpha sector crossing in Greater Noida last night, the police said, adding a case has been registered. PTI CORR NSD .

