Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Customs officials today seized gold worth Rs 23 lakh that was concealed in a popcorn maker and arrested a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Chennai airport.

Acting on a tip off, the customs sleuths probed the passenger and his checked-in baggage in which he was carrying a "popcorn maker box" and a "portable CD radio player", an official release said.

On realising that the goods were "unusually heavy", the officials dismantled and recovered gold sheets that were concealed in the popcorn maker and the portable CD player, it said.

Total 782 grams of gold valued at Rs 23 lakh of 24 carat purity was recovered and the passenger was arrested under provision of Customs Act, 1962, the release added. PTI VIJ KIS .

