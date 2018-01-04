Patna, Jan 4 (PTI) An apparel and textiles park will be set up on the outskirts of the state capital for which a land tract spread over more than 100 acres has been earmarked, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here today.

Speaking after the inauguration of a three-day fair organized by the Bihar Readymade Garments Association, Sushil Modi said 115 acres of land have been earmarked in Bihta for the proposed park.

The park will be set up as part of the state government's policy to promote textiles, leather, Information Technology and food processing, he said.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, said a number of incentives were being offered to those willing to invest in the state which include exemption from land registration and conversion fees and a 10 per cent grant on interest payable on bank loans.

"Also on offer are 100 per cent refund on SGST (state goods and services tax), 50 per cent assistance on the amount payable towards EPF and ESI and a skill development subsidy of Rs 20,000 per employee from Bihar", he said.

The Deputy CM appealed to readymade garment producers to invest in Bihar, stating that the sector had immense potential for job creation and pointing out that 90 per cent workers employed in the sector at places like Mumbai and Bengaluru hail from the state.

"Patna, too, can be developed as a readymade garments hub", Modi observed. PTI NAC SNS .

