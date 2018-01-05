against staff: Gohain New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) As many as 30 elephants have been killed by trains in West Bengal in the last five years till December 15, 2017 and no action has been taken against any railway staff involved in the matter, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Rajya Sabha that while the railways has taken precautions against such accidents, some of the locations where the animals have died, did not fall under the list of corridors identified by the national transporter.

"In case of identified locations, adequate precautions, as per joint advisory issued by Ministry of Environment and Forests and Ministry of Railways were taken by Railways.

Hence, no responsibility was fixed and no action was taken against the railway staff", Gohain said.

He said the railways has imposed speed restrictions in identified locations, installed sign boards to alert locomotive drivers, initiated training programmes to sensitise train crew and station masters on a regular basis, among other precautions like building of underpass for elephant movement and setting up ramps and bridges to avoid such incidents. PTI ASG NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.