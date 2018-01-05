Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Ace Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin along with players of Hyderabad Hunters, a team in the Premier Badminton League, has launched 'Mera Hoardings', a billboard advertising marketplace mobile app here.

The app allows multiple hoarding companies and agencies sign up and register themselves to sell their vacant billboard /hoardings on online, a release from Mera Hoardings said.

The app was launched yesterday.

Mera Hoardings, is a city-based outdoor online booking company and has been an official partner for sports championships ranging from local cricket leagues to the Indian Premier League.

It is also is the official outdoor partner for BCCI, IPL and the Pro Kabaddi League.

Saikrishna Gajavelly, Founder and Chairman of Mera Hoardings said his company rolled out a massive Outdoor Advertising campaign supporting Hyderabad Hunters team in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Guwahati.

"Hoardings with the images of players in their aggressive tone yelling 'Smash the house down'! lined up across the prominent stretches of the target markets," Gajavelly added. PTI GDK NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.