Kochi, Jan 5 (PTI) Gold worth about Rs 21 lakh hidden in the undergarments and shoes of a passenger was seized today by customs personnel on his arrival at the international airport here from Bahrain, a top customs official said.

Four crude chains, weighing 699.500 grams were seized from the man, who arrived here from Bahrain via Colombo by a SriLankan flight, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

T Ajmal was intercepted at the exit gate of the arrival hall by Customs officials on the basis of suspicion, he said.

While two chains were recovered from his undergarments, the rest were found concealed in his shoes, following which he was arrested, Kumar said Officials said four instances of attempted illicit imports of cigarettes, mobile accessories and gold, totally valued at Rs 8.68 lakh, were seized by Customs in the preceding two weeks.

Earlier last month, customs officials had als seized 3.19 kg of gold worth Rs 84 lakh from a man who arrived from Muscat. PTI TGB APR APR .

