New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Four men died and two others, including a national level powerlifter, were injured after their car met with an accident in the early hours today near Delhi-Haryana border in northwest Delhi, the police said.

The accident took place near Singhu border in Alipur police station area, they said.

The driver lost control over the speeding vehicle that first hit a divider and then a pole, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the deceased were identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Akash and Harish Roy.

The injured were identified as Saksham Yadav, a national level powerlifter, and Rohit, he said.

It was Rohit's birthday and the friends were celebrating it, the police said.

It is being probed whether it is a case of drunken driving since there were some liquor bottles found in the vehicle, the police said. PTI SLB DIP .

